The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
