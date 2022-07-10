The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.
A few morning showers are possible today ahead of a "cool front" that will be rolling through as we make our way into the weekend. The highs t…
Another heat advisory is in effect for today. Temperatures will warm again into the triple digits with heat index values near 109 degrees. If …
Thursday marks the fourth day in a row with triple-digit temperatures forecasted for the afternoon high. The expected high is 105 later today.…
Those temperatures will remain well above average for the next several days ahead. I am forecasting highs above 100 degrees through the week a…
Happy 4th of July!
Today will start off with temperatures in the 70s and mostly clear skies. As we head through the day - it is a quick warm up. We get up into t…
It may sound a little odd, but it is true.
Why are we told it is best to wear light-colored clothing in the hotter months? Turns out, it’s not really a fashion choice as much as it is science.
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 thoug…