The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
This evening in Tulsa: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to …
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though i…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. Temp…