The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.