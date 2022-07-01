Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.