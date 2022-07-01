 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert