Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.