Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Some areas to our southeast could see hail development, gusty winds and possibly even tornadoes on Monday afternoon and evening as a severe weather system moves through.
Right now California is being battered with multiple waves of atmospheric rivers, just one of which can carry 25 times the amount of water as the Mississippi River.
Today will start off cool and then warm into the 50s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
The best chance for severe weather still remains just east of the Tulsa metro.
Today we will see partly cloudy to clear skies with light winds from the north and highs in the 50s. It will be cooler than Monday after the p…
Today we will start off near freezing, but temperatures will climb into the 50s by the afternoon. Skies will be clear and winds will be from t…
Today clouds will build and the winds will pick up from the south. Highs will climb into the low 60s.
There will be gradually clearing skies today with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 50s with a north breeze.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…