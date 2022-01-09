Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
