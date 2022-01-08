 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

