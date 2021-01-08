 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News