Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.