The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a…
This evening in Tulsa: Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Satu…
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today.…
Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are …
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…