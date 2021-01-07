 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News