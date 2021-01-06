Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
