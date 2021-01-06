 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News