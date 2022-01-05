 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

