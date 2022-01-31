Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Partly …
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to rea…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. It should re…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Tulsa Tuesday, with temperatures in the 3…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It…