Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Local Weather

