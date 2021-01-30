 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

