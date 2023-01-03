 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

