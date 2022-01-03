Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
