Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

