Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.