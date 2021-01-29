Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
