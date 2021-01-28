Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The forecast is callin…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. …
Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We'll see s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa T…
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect perio…
- Updated
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low…