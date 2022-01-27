 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert