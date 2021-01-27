 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

