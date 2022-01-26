 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

