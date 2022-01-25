It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
