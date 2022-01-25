 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert