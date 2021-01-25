Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The forecast is callin…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. …
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach t…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect perio…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. T…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will se…