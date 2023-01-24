 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert