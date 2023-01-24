Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.