Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
As we head into Tuesday we are expecting rain to start in the morning as temperatures will hover right around that freezing mark, if not just above.
Dropping temperatures Tuesday afternoon would set up a chance for snowfall for parts of the state. The current forecast is a cold rain starting early Tuesday with snow mixing in, especially along the Kansas state line.
A winter storm watch is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening.
