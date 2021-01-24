Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
