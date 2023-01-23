 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

