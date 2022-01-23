Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.