Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

