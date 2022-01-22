Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
