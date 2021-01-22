Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
