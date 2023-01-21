The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
