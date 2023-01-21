Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.