Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.