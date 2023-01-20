Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.