 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News