Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite no major records being set, there was no shortage of exciting weather for 2022.
Some areas to our southeast could see hail development, gusty winds and possibly even tornadoes on Monday afternoon and evening as a severe weather system moves through.
After some morning rain with a bit of freezing rain in spots, we will see gradually clearing skies, but it will be chilly.
Today we will see gradually increasing clouds, especially after the lunch hour and into the evening. Winds will be very gusty as well. We will…
While it is a very chilly start this morning, by the afternoon we will warm into the 40s with sunny skies. Winds will pick up slightly today f…
Today we will see light winds from the north with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today will climb into the mid 50s.
The winds will gradually taper off later today. We will start off with a breezy morning, but by the afternoon the winds will be from the south…
Saturday morning will be cool. Temperatures will start in the 30s. As we head into the afternoon we will see highs soar well above average. Th…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly clo…
The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.