Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.