Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

