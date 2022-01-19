The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
- Updated
There is a slight chance of wintry precipitation Wednesday in areas east of the Tulsa metro.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecaste…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are ex…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…