Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.