Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.