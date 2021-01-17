Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
