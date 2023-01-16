 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

