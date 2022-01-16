 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

