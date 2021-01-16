 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

