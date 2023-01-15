 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

