Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 5:00 PM CST.