It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 5:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 deg…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should b…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are ex…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for…