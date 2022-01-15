 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 5:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert