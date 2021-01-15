Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
